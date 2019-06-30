30 Jun 2019

Harnessing Rural Radio for Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation in the Philippines

Report
from CGIAR Research Program on Climate Change, Agriculture and Food Security
Published on 30 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.68 MB)

Citation

Navarro RL, Celeridad RLV, Matalang RP, Tabbun HU, Sebastian LS. 2019. Harnessing Rural Radio for Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation in the Philippines. CCAFS Working Paper No. 275. Wageningen, the Netherlands: CGIAR Research Program on Climate Change, Agriculture and Food Security (CCAFS).

Permanent link to cite or share this item: https://hdl.handle.net/10568/101952

Abstract/Description

The working paper documents the pilot rural radio campaign, dubbed as 'Climate Change i-Broadkas Mo', implemented by the CGIAR Research Program on Climate Change, Agriculture and Food Security in Southeast Asia (CCAFS SEA) and the Philippine Federation of Rural Broadcasters (PFRB)​ in strategic regions of the Philippines from 2015 to 2018. The radio campaign provided PFRB affiliated broadcasters with scripts and ready-to-be-aired (RTBA) interviews on climate-smart agriculture. The lessons learned from the project can be used to enhance the capacities of rural broadcasters on climate change reporting and to create a demand for radio-based distance learning, not only in Northern Philippines, but in similar regions in Southeast Asia.

CGIAR Author ORCID iDs

Leocadio Sebastianhttps://orcid.org/0000-0002-5678-3847

