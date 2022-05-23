Handover Ceremony for 462 Permanent Houses in Marawi City

On 19 May 2022, Ambassador KOSHIKAWA Kazuhiko virtually joined Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM) Chairman and Department of Human Settlements and Development (DHSUD) Secretary Eduardo D. Del Rosario, Marawi City Mayor Majul U. Gandamra, UN-Habitat Regional Representative Mr. Atsushi Koresawa, United Nations Resident Coordinator in the Philippines Mr. Gustavo Gonzales, UN-Habitat Philippines Country Programme Manager Christopher Rollo, and Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC) President Atty. Arnolfo Ricardo B. Cabling in a ceremonial handover of 462 permanent houses in Marawi City.

As the final phase of the project between the Government of Japan and UN-Habitat Philippines, 462 permanent houses located in Barangay Patani were turned over to beneficiaries who had been displaced during the 2017 Marawi Siege.

On 15 March 2018, the Government of Japan provided a grant of USD 10 million (PHP 500 million) in support of UN-Habitat's program to provide core shelters and livelihood support for those affected by the Marawi incident. The first phase of the project was completed with the turnover of 109 permanent houses located in Barangay Dulay West on 25 February 2021, and the place is now called the Hadiya (“gift”) Village. The second phase of the project was completed with the turnover of 170 permanent houses in Darussalam Village (Barangay Dulay Proper) and Pamayandeg sa Ranaw Residences at Dansalan (Barangay Gadongan) on 22 July 2021, and an additional 109 permanent houses turned over in these areas on 03 March 2022. The third phase of the project provided 150 permanent houses in Brgy. Kilala on 15 October 2021. A total of one thousand houses have been turned over at the completion of this joint project.

Recognizing the completion of the project, Ambassador KOSHIKAWA stated that, “Japan’s support to Mindanao will go on. Japan will continue its support to the Philippine Government, both to the current and next administration, for furthering progress in the Mindanao Peace Process and development. We greatly hope we can keep working together to achieve a better tomorrow.”

This ceremonial turnover is part of the Government of Japan’s commitment to the reconstruction and rehabilitation of Marawi City, and its unwavering support for the Mindanao Peace Process.