Hadji Salic is helping transform Camp Bilal

*With reports from Lanao Project Management Team Members of CFSI under the Mindanao Trust Fund-Reconstruction and Development Project Phase 3 *

Saidali Hadji Salic is well aware of his responsibilities as secretary of the Joint Task Forces on Camps Transformation (JTFCT) in Camp Bilal.

A former member of the 124th Base Command of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), Hadji Salic embraced in 2016 an international initiative supporting a socio-economic recovery program to move forward a peace process between the Philippine Government and the MILF.

That was when he joined the Camp Bilal chapter of the JTFCT — a mechanism for self-governance formed to carry out programs of the Mindanao Trust Fund-Reconstruction and Development Project (MTF-RDP) administered by the World Bank.

Started in 2005, the MTF-RDP is being implemented by the humanitarian Community and Family Services International (CFSI) and the Bangsamoro Development Agency (BDA). The focus of phase 3 of the facility – through March – is the rehabilitation of six previously acknowledged MILF camps, including Bilal.

“This Jihad that I am pursuing now is the struggle towards creating a good community for my fellow Bangsamoro through these projects,” said the 52-year-old Hadji Salic. “It is like striving for our faith and our commitment to having a better and safer society,” he added.

During a capacity-building program for the JTFCT on 22 January 2021, Camp Bilal received top marks in daily construction monitoring submission and supervision of activities throughout the recently concluded phase two of the MTF-RDP.

“This type of job is quite challenging,” he said. “But I make sure that I am present almost every day to monitor the status of the construction and other similar activities,” he added.

JTFCTs play a critical role in the implementation of MTF-RDP projects. They identify community needs and priorities, as well as the type of assistance required. They work closely with CFSI and BDA in monitoring the progress of various activities of MTF-RDP and are being empowered for project development and management, and community organizing.

The USD 3-million MTF-RDP/3 is aimed at providing access to socio-economic opportunities and basic services, including health facilities and skills training in the six MILF Camps.

CFSI is the Trust Fund Recipient of MTF, which is supported with grants from the European Union, Sweden, Australia, Canada, the United States, and New Zealand.

Two road projects are under construction in the Camp Bilal area to allow access for light vehicles.

The proposed 300-meter access road in Sitio Kura-Kura and 400-meter path in Sitio Poblacion will allow easy movement of residents and farmers transporting products to their markets.

A health clinic is also being constructed at Brgy. Tamparan, the proposed integrated area of development for Camp Bilal. The facility will have a standard structure for all six camps, which will include a pharmacy, birthing clinic, and a consultation ward.

To allow the JTFCT members to move around, motorcycles have been provided for monitoring activities.

Hadji Salic was one of the six recipients as Camp Bilal representative. The handover of the vehicles was held on 15 February at BDA Ranaw Office in Marawi City for Lanao-based camps.

“This gift you have entrusted me will be treated as a treasure,” said Hadji Salic. “I will be leading an example by becoming more active not just for my sake but for our community. To help sustain the project, I can give my full support from time to time and monitor rain or shine.”