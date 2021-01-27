Grants approved for typhoon victims in the Philippines (25 January 2021)

The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has accepted the advice of the Disaster Relief Fund Advisory Committee and approved from the Disaster Relief Fund four grants totalling $9.7 million to four agencies for providing relief to typhoon victims in the Philippines.

Announcing the grants today (January 25), a Government spokesman said that the typhoon had affected around 3.3 million people in the Philippines. The four grants - one of $2.614 million to Oxfam Hong Kong, one of $1.951 million to Plan International Hong Kong, one of $1.825 million to Hong Kong Red Cross and one of $3.31 million to Save the Children Hong Kong - will be used to provide hygiene kits, household kits and education kits as well as water purification items and shelter materials to benefit around 57 750 victims. The Committee hoped that the grants would facilitate the provision of timely relief to the victims and help them restore their normal living. The grants, together with a grant approved earlier for this typhoon in the Philippines, will take the accumulative value of grants and number of beneficiaries to $10.225 million and 67 750 respectively. As the targeted localities of relief agencies or the types of relief items to be distributed are different, there will be no overlapping of resources.

"To ensure that the money is used for the designated purposes, the relief agencies will be asked to submit evaluation reports and audited accounts on the use of the grants after the relief projects have been completed," the spokesman said.

