Grant approved for typhoon victims in the Philippines, 27 November 2020

The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has approved from the Disaster Relief Fund a grant of $0.525 million to Amity Foundation, Hong Kong, for providing relief to typhoon victims in the Philippines.

Announcing the grant today (November 27), a Government spokesman said that the grant will be used to provide drinking water, rice, beans, milk powder, canned food and instant noodles to around 10 000 victims to address their imminent need. The grant was approved under the fast-track mechanism set up on the advice of the Disaster Relief Fund Advisory Committee to facilitate relief agencies kick-starting first-phase emergency relief work.

"To ensure that the money is used for the designated purposes, Amity Foundation, Hong Kong, will be asked to submit an evaluation report and an audited account on the use of the grant after the relief project has been completed," the spokesman said.