Grant approved for typhoon victims in the Philippines

The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has accepted the advice of the Disaster Relief Fund Advisory Committee and approved from the Disaster Relief Fund a grant of $3.886 million to World Vision Hong Kong for providing relief to typhoon victims in the Philippines.

Announcing the grant today (January 26), a Government spokesman said that the typhoon in the Philippines had affected around 8 million people. The grant will be used to provide food packs, hygiene kits and household kits to benefit around 25 370 victims. The Committee hoped that the grant would facilitate the provision of timely relief to the victims and help them restore their normal living. The grants, together with a grant approved earlier for this typhoon in the Philippines, will take the accumulative value of grants and number of beneficiaries to $4.426 million and 34 370 respectively. As the targeted localities of relief agencies are different, there will be no overlapping of resources.

"In line with the practices, World Vision Hong Kong will submit an evaluation report and an audited account on the use of the grant after the relief project has been completed," the spokesman said.

Ends/Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Issued at HKT 16:55