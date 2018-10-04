Grant approved for typhoon victims in the Philippines

The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has approved from the Disaster Relief Fund a grant of $548,000 to Amity Foundation, Hong Kong for providing relief to typhoon victims in the Philippines.

Announcing the grant today (October 3), a spokesman for the Government said that the grant will be used to provide drinking water, rice, canned food and instant noodles for the typhoon victims to address their imminent needs. The grant was approved under the fast-track mechanism set up on the advice of the Disaster Relief Fund Advisory Committee to assist relief organisations to start first-phase emergency relief work more expeditiously.

"To ensure that the money is used for the designated purposes, Amity Foundation, Hong Kong will be asked to submit an evaluation report and an audited account on the use of the grant after the relief project has been completed," the spokesman said.

