02 Jul 2019

Gov't services reach armed conflict-affected communities

Report
from Government of the Philippines
02 Jul 2019

By Apipa P. Bagumbaran

CABANGLASAN, Bukidnon, Jun. 29 (PIA)--Residents of Barangay Iba, here, availed of free services provided by different government agencies in a Serbisyo Caravan on Friday, June 28, at Barangay Iba covered court.

Free medical and dental check-up, circumcision, civil registration, alternative learning system (ALS) registration, and scholarships were among the services offered to the residents during the caravan.

One hundred fifty hygiene kits, 50 senior citizen kits, 50 buntis kits, 100 bags of palay, 100 bags of conventional hybrid corn, 50 bags of OPV corn seeds, 510 packets of vegetable seeds, 300 bags of certified seeds, 1000 coffee seedlings, 1000 cacao seedlings, and 200 food packs were also distributed to the residents.

Ariel Dampios, one of the residents, said he was grateful to the government for distributing seeds and seedlings. “Dako kaayo akong pasalamat sa atong gobyerno nga naghatag karon ug semilya sa humay kay dili na mi makapalit og maka save name sa among gasto (I am very thankful to the government for the palay seedlings they've provided since we will no longer to purchase such and it will help us save money),” he said.

"Nagpasalamat ko na nakaabot diri ang tabang sa gobyerno. Dili ni namo sayangan kay mao ni makabuhi sa amo diri sa Bukidnon (I am thankful that the assistance of the government reached our community. We will not waste this because it will help improve our lives),” Marjun Saguinda said.

The caravan was organized by the Regional Development Council (RDC) and Regional Peace and Order Council (RPOC) of Northern Mindanao under the Convergence Areas for Peace and Development (CAPDev) program, the banner program of the region to address the root causes of internal armed conflict and insurgency.

The program, which puts into operation President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s Executive Order No.70, espouses a focused, coordinated, and sustained delivery of the government’s basic services and social development packages in poor, conflict-affected and geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas in the region. (APB/PIA10)

