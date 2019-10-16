Govt pushes for local peace engagements

Joedie Mae D. Boliver

QUEZON CITY, Oct. 15 (PIA) -- Peace talks remain contrary to what others perceived that it has ended, National Security Adviser Hermogenes C. Esperon, Jr stated Monday, October 14 in a press conference during the Luzon Summit for Peace and Development with the CORDS held at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City.

“Actually the peace talks remain, we have now transferred the venue of the peace talks on local government’s side,” Esperon clarified.

Esperon said that in sustaining the gains of inclusive peace, the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process (OPAPP), Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), and other agencies have come up with guidelines for localized peace engagements.

The guidelines provide peace stakeholders with principles, policy framework, operating structures among others in the conduct of nationwide local peace engagements in conflict affected and conflict vulnerable communities.

Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez stressed that the merit of the National Task Force to End the Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) created by virtue of Executive Order (EO) No. 70 signed by President Rodrigo Duterte on December 4, 2018, is whole-of-nation and of good governance approach that once these are implemented the issues will be gone.

“There will be a whole nation consultation, people will see that the government is sincere to solve the problem,” Galvez said.

According to Galvez more than 13,000 former rebels have so far surrendered.

“Makikita natin na yung mga ipinangako ng gobyerno ay ipinatutupad,” he added.

He said that even the normalization and healing process that will take up to five years is taken into consideration.

NTF-ELCAC establishes the mechanism for local peace engagements and interventions locally implemented in harmonizing the efforts for the vulnerable communities. It provides efficient structure that prioritizes the delivery of basic services and social development packages in conflict-affected areas and vulnerable communities.

“The national peace talks will not be terminated but will pursue localized peace engagements in the regional level, down to the barangay level,” Galvez stressed .

The Local Peace Engagements (LPE) initiatives of the government are grounded on the issues raised and target priority areas, the local development plans as well the Philippine Development Plan 2017-2022.

Socio-economic packages offered by the government will help address the gaps in the fight against insurgency problem in the Philippines.

DILG Secretary Eduardo Año said to be able to attain permanent peace, cooperation between the government, the people and all sectors of society is of paramount importance.

EO 70 states the need to establish WNA in addressing the root causes of local armed conflict by prioritizing the delivery of basic government services, social development packages, and construction of needed infrastructures with the end-in-view of ushering inclusive development in the pursuit of the country's peace agenda. (PIA-NCR)