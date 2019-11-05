Gov't continues response efforts to quake-stricken DavSur towns

By Elvira Suico

DAVAO CITY, Nov. 3 - The Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council led by the Office of the Civil Defense XI with their Emergency Operation Center is still in red alert status responding to the urgent needs of affected areas following the recent string of strong earthquakes in Davao Region.

An Incident Command System (ICS) is in place in affected Local Government Units (LGUs) and as of November 3, a total of Php 18,661,345.12 worth of assistance were already given to the affected families in different areas headed by the Chairperson, RDRRMC, OCD XI Regional Director Manuel Luis M. Ochotorena.

Resources were deployed such as air asset (helicopter conducting aerial assessment), hygiene kits, shelter kits, food packs, sleeping kits, 1,200 tarpaulins had also been turned over in the areas of Makilala. North Cotabato, Magsaysay, Bansalan, Matanao and Kiblawan all in Davao del Sur.

Further, OCD XI will deploy 6 (six) Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (DANA) Teams starting November 4, 2019 to conduct multi-sectoral damage assessment and validation of the reported damages from the earthquake stricken municipalities of Davao del Sur. This will be the basis for provision of assistance by the different gov't agencies.

Earlier today (Nov. 3), one medical team from the Department of Health (DOH) , personnel from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and Philippine National Police (PNP) proceeded to Magsaysay and brought along medical and non- food items.

Psychosocial teams from DOH XI headed by DOH XI - Out Patient Department for Aftercare Dr. Caridad Matalam will prioritize all areas affected/heavily devastated wherein traumatized individuals were reported and needed psychosocial interventions.

Meanwhile, two (2) coast guard ships (MRRV 4410 and MCS 3010) from Coastguard District Southwestern Mindanao are preparing to load 4,500 family food packs, 1,500 sleeping kits and 1, 500 laminated sacks worth Php 3,479,130.00 from DSWD and expected to arrive in Davao del Sur at 2 p.m. tomorrow, Nov. 4. (PR/OCD XI/EOC RDRRMC-Elvira Suico)