Gov't. agencies give assistance to Ilocanos hit by TS “Ineng”

By Ma. Joreina Therese A. Blanco

LAOAG CITY, Ilocos Norte, Aug. 27 (PIA) – Secretaries and other executives of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Agriculture (DA), Department of Health (DOH) and National Food Authority (NFA) visited the province of Ilocos Norte on August 26 to distribute relief packages to calamity-stricken residents due to severe Tropical Storm “Ineng.”

On a holiday, Senators Imee Marcos and Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go led the distribution of more than 1.8k relief packages to residents at Metro Gabu in Laoag City.

According to Senator Bong Go, President Rodrigo Duterte asked him to visit Ilocanos who were greatly affected by the tropical storm.

“Mismong ang Pangulo ang nag-utos sakin na pumunta rito at personal kayong makumusta at para ipamahagi ang mga tulong na gustong ibigay ng gobyerno sa inyo,” the special assistant turned senator said.

“May dala ring seedlings ang DA, pautang din na zero interest. Ang DOH naman, may dalang medical kits, samantalang ang DSWD, may dalang pagkain, grocery packs, at iba pa,” the Senator added.

Aside from the relief reinforcement, a situation briefing at the Provincial Capitol's Sangguniang Panlalawigan Session Hall was held afterwards to assess the damages brought by “Ineng” in the province.

According to Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management officer Marcell Tabije, over Php1.1 billion worth of damages in Ilocos Norte have been recorded.

The biggest damage sustained was in infrastructure, specifically on unfinished construction of national roads, bridges, and buildings with P727.5 million.

Moreover, there are 167 villages with 9,582 flooded population and 276 landslide incidents.

“Ineng” has also caused two casualties involving a 17-year-old girl who was killed during a landslide in Pasuquin town and a 37-year-old man who was carried away by flood waters in Laoag City.

“An average monthly rainfall for August is 583.9 mm. On August 23 alone, 478.1 mm was recorded by PAGASA. So, practically, almost one-month of rain was experienced that day,” Tabije narrated.

Further, a huge number of animals such as water buffaloes, cows, goats, pigs, and chickens worth over P7.5 million were drowned in floodwaters.

Provincial Veterinarian Dr. Loida Valenzuela has advised farm raisers to keep their animals rested and be placed in a higher ground.

“We will be providing animal raisers with multivitamins to sustain them,” Valenzuela shared.

Aside from livestock, the agriculture in Ilocos Norte was greatly affected with damages worth P166 million.

Because of this, the DA headed by Secretary William Dar, has assured affected farmers that a loan assistance will be provided to cope with their losses.

“Nandito kami para magbigay ng seeds ng rice, vegetables, at corn. Ang halaga nito ay P18.1 million. Bibilhin lahat ng NFA ang mga wet palay,” DA Secretary said.

He added that farmers will be given loan assistance of P25,000 per hectare, zero interest, and payable for three years.

This assistance will come from the government’s Survival and Recovery (SURE) loan program.

Senator Bong Go also personally handed in cash aid to the families of the victims who were killed during the onslaught of “Ineng.”

“Ito ay galing sa Presidente at sa akin bilang tulong sa inyo,” Senator Go said to the families of Pauleen Corpuz and Ricky Manglallan.

The provincial government has been working 24/7 to provide relief and make ocular inspections in the coastal villages and some parts of Ilocos Norte.

“Rest assured that the Provincial Government and I are here to help you kahit anong mangyari. We are here to ease the effects of this natural calamity,” Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Marcos Manotoc guarantees. (JCR/AMB/MJTAB/PIA 1-Ilocos Norte)