Gov't agencies conduct site inspection to non-formal schools in SurSur town

By Jennifer P. Gaitano

LIANGA, Surigao del Sur, May 7 (PIA) - - Government agencies in Caraga region assessed the situation of the Indigenous Peoples (IP) community in Barangay Diatagon, Lianga, this province and the Tribal Filipino Program in Surigao del Sur (TRIFPSS) - a non-formal school not registered under the Department of Education, believed to be managed by the New Peoples Army.

DepEd Caraga regional director Francis Cesar Bringas said they have reached out to the group and encouraged them to have the school registered under DepEd, however, the group refused and does not want government’s intervention.

This was after the Committee on Cultural Communities from the House of Representatives received a report that said school along with the Alternative Learning Center for Agricultural and Livelihood Development (ALCADEV) is managed and influenced by the NPAs, and also served as a training ground of the youth to fight against the government.

According to Adora Pueblos, secretary of the committee, they wanted to know the bases of the information or complaint that they received against said schools in the area.

She said government agencies are taking steps through a whole of nation approach to come up with solutions in any issues and concerns.

Lawyer Reuben Dasay Lingating of the Office of Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process (OPAPP) also revealed that there are also reports claiming that non-government organizations from the European countries are giving multi-million budget as financial support to TRIFPSS and ALCADEV and other non-government organizations, however, these funds are not utilized for projects and programs that directly address to the education of the IPs in the region.

Meanwhile, according to Remegio Pareja, punong barangay of Diatagon, they have encouraged the TRIFPSS management to register their school under DepEd, however, they always refuse to do such, and they decline assistance from the government that promotes the welfare of the locals. (JPG/PIA-Caraga)