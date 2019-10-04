Gov’t to NPA rebels willing to surrender: Let us sit down and talk

By Emmanuel D. Taghoy

DIPLAHAN, Zamboanga Sibugay, Oct. 4 (PIA) – Taking its stance to end local communist armed conflict in one of its barangays identified as influenced by the CPP-NPA-NDF, the provincial government here is opening its doors to rebels who are willing to talk and surrender.

Zamboanga Sibugay Provincial Governor Wilter Palma said “we wanted the residents in Barangay Guinoman to know, especially those who are still in the mountains-the active NPAs, that there is a working government willing to sacrifice, provide service and accept them if they decide to return back to the mainstream society.

He said if they are willing to talk about their concerns in a closed-door meeting, he can arrange it to hear them out and make necessary actions to address their problems.

This was also seconded by DSWD Usec. Rene Glen Paje, undersecretary for Inclusive and Sustainable Peace who said whatever concerns the rebels have they will raise it to President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Sinsero po ang ating pangulo upang ipaabot sa ating mamamayan ang tunay na serbisyo,” he said.

Usec. Paje emphasized that years of war had not done any good to the country especially to the IP communities who are living in far-flung areas affected by insurgency. “Marami nang nasirang buhay, naghirap at hindi nakamit ang kanilang mga pangarap dahil sa mga kaguluhang hatid ng mga komunistang grupo,” he opined.

A Convergence and Serbisyo Caravan was held recently in Barangay Guinoman, Diplahan town in support to the implementation of President Duterte’s Executive Order No. 70 which aims to end local communist armed conflict (ELCAL) in the country through the whole of nation approach.

Barangay Guinoman is among the areas identified by the security cluster of the regional task force of ELCAC to be influenced by the NPA. With over five thousand residents, about 60 percent of its total population belongs to the IP communities.

Lt. Col. Don Templonuevo, commanding officer of the 44th Infantry Battalion said they have already steer cleared Barangay Guinoman from the NPA threats after three months of implementation of the Retool Community Support Program.

“What we are doing now is sustainability. Ginagawa po natin itong serbisyo caravan para ipakita na may gobyerno tayo, para hindi na malilinlang ang ating mga kababayan ng NPA gaya ng ipinapaabot nilang mensahe na sila ang gobyerno. Tayo ang gobyerno!” he said. IP Leader Timuay Leonardo S. Lumambong, Diplahan IP Municipal Chieftain and Ancestral Domain representative also called out to their brothers who have yet to surrender and return t the folds of law, “sa mga taga-bukid nga gustong musurender, surrender na kamo! Ang ihatag sa gobyerno nga wala pa ninyo makita ug angay ninyong madawat ani-a na. Isulti ninyo kung unsa man ang inyong panginahanglan. Hangyo usab nako kaninyong naa sa bukid, ayaw ko ninyo ug sakita, kay akong tingog ug pagbarog ning entablado tabang nako sa tribong natawhan, tribong Subanen.”

(I urge our brothers who are still working in the mountains to come down and surrender to the government. You will be given the assistance you have been asking. Tell the government what you want. I also appeal to you not to take this on me. I speak here in behalf of the Subanen tribe to help our brothers, our ancestral domain.)

The IP community in Diplahan town have declared the NPAs persona non grata in their ancestral domain. They have also signed a peace covenant with the local government to help maintain peace for development and thwart any misguided ideologies that could threaten their communities. (NBE/EDT/PIA9-Zamboanga del Norte)