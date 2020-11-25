Gov’t immunization activities resume in Bicol after series of typhoons

By Danica Caballero

LEGAZPI CITY (PIA) – After the onslaught of typhoons in Bicol Region, the Measles-Rubella and Oral Polio Vaccine Supplemental Immunization activities (MR OPV SIA) of the Department of Health (DOH-5) have pushed through in most areas of the region.

The DOH-5 reported as of Monday that over 376,365 or 61 percent of eligible children have been given measles and rubella vaccine, and 432,469 or 60 percent were provided with bivalent oral polio vaccine.

The health department said that after a damage assessment the provinces of Sorsogon, Masbate, and Camarines Norte resumed its MR OPV SIA with the exception of areas with strict quarantine protocols and those severely affected by the recent typhoons.

The province of Catanduanes, as well as severely affected areas in Albay and Camarines Sur, have postponed the MR OPV SIA.

The DOH-5 is encouraging parents to participate in the MR OPV SIA to provide their children additional protection against vaccine-preventable diseases, such as measles, polio, and rubella.

“Malaki ang tiwala ng aming pamilya sa mga health services ng DOH, mula sa deworming, micronutrient supplementation, oral health at maging sa immunization,” Dr. Rita Mae Ang-Bon, DOH-5 Family Health Cluster head, said in a statement.

Measles, rubella, and polio are highly contagious diseases that may cause complications or death when neglected. There are currently no cures for these diseases, and may only be preventable through vaccination. (PIA5/DDC/DOH-5)