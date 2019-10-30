Gov’t gives focus on WNA to end local insurgency

By Lilibeth A. French

ILOILO CITY, Oct. 29 (PIA6) - - National government agencies and local government units here will focus their initiatives towards Whole of Nation Approach in delivering basic services to address local insurgency.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) - Iloilo is set to meet local chief executives (LCEs) of the six insurgency-affected municipalities in the province to strengthen efforts to end local armed conflict through the Whole of Nation Approach.

Director Teodora Sumagaysay of DILG Iloilo said the LCEs together with the chiefs of police and municipal local government operations officers of the municipalities will be briefed on Executive Order No. 70 issued by President Rodrigo Duterte that called for the Whole-of-Nation approach to end communist insurgency and creation of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).

Per report from the Philippine Army, the six municipalities under the influence of insurgents in the province are Alimodian, Calinog, Janiuay, Lambunao, Maasin and Tubungan.

The PA report further indicated that 13 barangays, in six towns are insurgency affected. Five of the barangays were categorized as influenced and the eight barangays were considered less influenced.

Influenced barangays are Lico of Alimodian town; Caratagan of Calinog; Atimonan of Janiuay; Trangka of Maasin; and Boloc of Tubungan.

On the other hand, the less influenced are Barangays Aglonok, Supanga, Marandig, Guinbunyogan of Calinog; Canauilla of Janiuay; and Cabatangan, Jayubo and Bagongbong of Lambunao.

Sumagaysay said the Iloilo Provincial Task Force-ELCAC was already formed through a Joint Resolution of the Provincial Peace and Order Council and Provincial Development Council.

She said Governor Arthur Defensor, Jr., Chairperson of the PTF-ELCAC, wanted the PTF to roll out activities starting this year that will ensure the delivery of government services to these villages.

Sumagaysay attended the signing of the Implementation Plan of the Peace, Law Enforcement and Development Support (PLEDS) Cluster on October 25 at the Iloilo Police Provincial Office in Sta. Barbara, Iloilo.

PLEDS is one of the 12 clusters of the PTF-ELCAC. It is led by the 301st Brigade, 3ID Philippine Army with support agencies such as Iloilo Police Provincial Office, DILG, NBI, PCG, PIA and NCIP. (JBG/laf/PIA6-Iloilo)