Gov’t. execs unanimous in responses to Yes for Peace – Bayanihan ng Bayan

By Jerome Carlo R. Paunan

QUEZON CITY, June 7 (PIA) -- The Yes for Peace – Bayanihan ng Bayan received the support of top and middle level government career officials and technocrats who attended the First CES (Career Executive Service) Public Leaders’ Summit held in Cebu City recently, the movement’s organizer disclosed Thursday.

Ernesto Alcanzare said those who responded unanimously to the questionnaire were members of the National Union of Career Executive Service Officers (NUCESO) – Career Executive Service Officers (CESOs), Career Executive Service Eligibles (CESEs) and Career Service Executive Eligibles (CSEEs) – composed of Directors, Assistant Secretaries and Undersecretaries from government institutions, including Government Owned and Controlled Corporations (GOCCs) and Government Financial Institutions (GFIs).

“Those who responded all agreed there is a need to recognize the right to peace of the Filipino people, reject the use of arms and violence to pursue anyone’s beliefs, causes, ideology and religion and end the armed conflicts between the government and armed groups; use the national language and hold open, transparent, inclusive and participatory peace talks – national or local – to address the expressed needs of basic sectors of society; and align existing laws with agreements toward peace, progress and prosperity that would openly be agreed upon by representatives of the government, armed groups and the Filipino people,” Alcanzare said.

“We are pleased that all of those who responded are also willing to volunteer as KaBAYANIHAN NG BAYANs and to proactively get involved and collectively participate – to the best of their respective capabilities – in identifying, planning and implementing projects and programs for education, health, housing, eradication of poverty, livelihood, establishment of cooperatives, empowerment of women and other public services,” he added.

Earlier, lawyer Maria Anthonette C. Velasco Allones, Executive Director of the Career Executive Service Board (CESB) briefly introduced Yes for Peace – Bayanihan ng Bayan to the participants of the summit and called upon all those interested to join the movement and extend their support to its programmed activities.

Meanwhile, in her message to participants, Chairperson Alicia dela Rosa Bala said, “May this inaugural summit ignite us to become more innovative, inclusive and inspirational public leader-managers and level up our leadership game plan to move the nation forward.”

The CESB vision states, “A Career Executive Service that provides leadership and continuity in governance, imbues relevance, builds collaboration and inspires trust in achieving national development goals hand in hand with political leaders, the bureaucracy and the citizens,”

For his part, Commission on Higher Education (CHED) Region VI Director Max Aljibe, president of the NUCESO as well as of the CHED Regional Directors’ Association and vice president for the Visayas of the Volunteer Individuals for Peace (VIP) said, “Yes for Peace – Bayanihan ng Bayan can provide the foundation upon which future peace building, community development and social transformation efforts directly involving the people can be built upon.”

On the other hand, Arlan Mangelen, one of the Muslim learners of the Integrated Gabay class said, “Yes for Peace is a political solution crafted as an initial step to provide an answer to the problems that have not yet been solved by the creation of the BARMM, that need to be addressed to solve the four-decades old problem of armed conflicts in Mindanao.” Mangelen initially listed the available community-based peace, development and social transformation as well as livelihood projects and programs that can address the root causes of the armed conflicts.

Last year, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte wrote in his message to the group behind the movement, “I recognize this noble undertaking of Yes for Peace – Bayanihan ng Bayan because it promotes a newfound culture of harmony and cooperation among our communities and across our regions.”

“Together, let us show our solidarity in effecting real and lasting change in our society,” Duterte said. (PIA InfoComm)