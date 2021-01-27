Gov’t distributes financial aid, food packs in flood-affected town in NorSamar

By Teresita B. Cardenas

ALLEN, Northern Samar, January 26 (PIA) -- The Office of the President (OP) through the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Tuesday, January 26, distributed financial assistance and food packs to some 948 families heavily affected by the recent flash floods in the different barangays of Allen, Northern Samar.

The distribution was held at the Regional Evacuation Center, Sabang II, Allen, Northern Samar with the heads of families receiving their share from the National Government through the efforts of Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go represented by Ms. Marjorie Jaramilla of the Office of the Special Assistant to the President.

The flood victims received P3,000 cash and food packs consisting of rice, canned goods, noodles, biscuits, Vitamin C, face shield, face masks, and packed meals from the Office of the President and Sen. Bong Go.

The P3,000 cash is an immediate response to crisis situation affecting individuals and families during calamities. Allenians were happy and grateful for the care and attention provided for by the national government.

In a video call with Senator Bong Go during the distribution, he assured the victims that another relief operation and cash assistance will be given to the other 750 affected families.

The senator also provided 10 units of mountain bikes and 10 units of Android tables that were raffled for the victims.

The relief operation was attended by Ms. Marjorie Jaramilla, consultant from the Office of the Special Assistant to the President (OSAP); Engr. Constancio G. Antinievo, Regional Manager of the National Housing Authority (NHA) represented by Yeahan Onida; Renato Dela Cruz Jr., Provincial Director of TESDA; Ms. Nena L. Gatalado, SWAD Team Leader, DSWD; Mr. Gabriel R. Banga, Department of Agriculture; Mr. Gil Salor, DTI; Teresita B. Cardenas of PIA; and officlas of LGU-Allen led by Mayor Jose Arturo “Joey” D. Suan and Vice Mayor Arturo “On-on” Dubongco Jr.

It may be recalled that on January 8, 2021, Allen was inundated due to heavy rainfall caused by a Low Pressure Area affecting Northern Samar most particularly Allen. (ldl/tbc/PIA Northern Samar)