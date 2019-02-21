Gov’t agencies unite to fight measles

ILOILO CITY, Feb. 20 (PIA) -- Several government agencies have joined hands to support the quick implementation of a mass immunization campaign to abate the increasing measles cases in Western Visayas.

In a press conference held at the Department of Health (DOH) Center for Health Development Regional Office-6, Dr. Mary Jane Roches Juanico, DOH-6 Medical Officer III, said the agency has conducted several multi-sectoral meetings in order to address the measles outbreak in the region.

“The Department of Education has already issued a memorandum that all Grade 1 and all Grade 7 learners will be vaccinated in their respective schools,” she said.

She said that the DOH-6 team has also met with officials from the Department of Social Welfare and Development to get the support of local chief executives in informing their Day Care Center Social Workers to advocate among parents and children who are unvaccinated.

“Primarily, we lobbied that our 4Ps clients and children in the Day Care Centers and among Grade 1 and Grade 7 will also be vaccinated at this period,” she said.

She also said that the Department of the Interior and Local Government also pledged to send memorandum to local government units in the barangay level enjoining them to support measles vaccination.

According to Juanico, the Philippine Red Cross here also committed its human resource to support vaccination and the Rapid Coverage Assessment Survey.

She said that they were also able to secure Standby Field Hospital Tents for management of measles cases.

“The Bureau of Quarantine also had a meeting with its respective stakeholders including CAAP, PPA, and the Bureau of Immigration for the strict screening of passengers,” she said.

She said that the bureau will also facilitate the transport of measles lab samples to the Research Institute of Tropical Medicine (RITM) without cost.

She added that the Philippine National Police (PNP) will be deploying personnel to secure the vaccination teams especially in conflict areas and locations which are hard to reach.

“They also committed that their medical personnel will also be on standby,” she said.

She said that medical societies including the Iloilo Medical Society, Philippine Pediatric Society Panay Chapter, Philippine Academy of Family Physicians, Association of Municipal Health Officers of the Philippines Iloilo Chapter will also help in advocating measles vaccination. (JBG/LTP/PIA-Iloilo)