Gov’t agencies formulate programs to end insurgency in CV

By Francis A. Nacua

Published on July 25, 2019

CEBU CITY, July 23 (PIA)--In support to the thrust of the Duterte administration to end insurgency in the country, the Regional Development Council (RDC)-7 led a convergence workshop that aims to harmonise government efforts in the region against armed conflict.

RDC-7 together with the Office of the Presidential Assistant in the Visayas (OPAV) spearheaded the Regional Convergence Workshop on Ending Local Communist Armed Conflict (ELCAC) on July 18, 2019 at Oakridge IT Center in Mandaue City attended by regional government agencies.

The goal of the convergence is to develop actions plans and programs that will directly address the six priority towns in Negros Oriental that have been flagged by authorities due to the presence of armed insurgents.

Records show 15 barangays in six towns in the province of Negros Oriental have been identified to be infiltrated by armed rebel groups.

Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Sec. Michael Dino, who also sits as Cabinet Officer for Regional Development for Central Visayas, urged the agencies participating in the workshop to identify all contributing factors that led to the continued existence of the communist terrorist groups.

During the workshop, member agencies were grouped into 12 clusters, namely: Situational Awareness and Knowledge Management; Local Government Empowerment; Legal Cooperation; Strategic Communication; Sectoral Unification Capacity Building and Empowerment; Basic Services; Poverty Reduction, Livelihood, and Employment; Infrastructure, Resource Management, and Employment; Localize Peace Management; Peace, Law Enforcement and Development; E-CLIP and Amnesty Program; and International Engagement.

The said clusters will formulate implementable and administratively feasible programs, projects, and activities that would align and synchronize priority areas under the National Task Force to End Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) and budget preparation for fiscal years 2020 until 2022.

Pres. Rodrigo Duterte earlier signed Executive Order No. 70 in December 2018 which mandated the creation of NTF-ELCAC and institutionalized the whole-of-nation approach in attaining inclusive and sustainable peace as he called for the adoption of a national peace framework. (fan/PIA7)