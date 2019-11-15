Gov Mamba calls for unity during disasters

By Mark Djeron C. Tumabao

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan, Nov. 14 (PIA) - Cagayan Governor Manuel N. Mamba has called for unity among Cagayanos especially in times of disasters.

During the Provincial Government of Cagayan's Peoples Day held at the province's subcapitol at barangay Bangag in Lal-lo town earlier today, Mamba urged every Cagayano to be prepared and alert for the possible landfall of tropical storm Ramon in the province.

In its latest forercast, PAGASA said Tropical storm “Ramon” (international name “Kalmaegi”) slightly moved north-northward and may make landfall over Northern Isabela or Cagayan province by Sunday [Nov. 17].

He said the recent flooding in the northern part of Cagayan should be taken as lessons learned especially those living in the first and second districts of the province.

With Magat Dam's opening of its one spillway gate this morning, the governor has also urged Cagayanos to secure their lives and properties especially those living in the low lying areas.

According to him, helping others should start in ourselves, among our neighbors and community folks as he emphasized that unity during disaster speaks about the act itself and not about 'having money', the size of one's house, and one's popularity.

"Life is sharing, kung makatulong tayo sa kapwa ay mas masaya ang ating buhay. Hindi lang sa materyal na bagay kundi sa pagmamahal sa inyong mga sarili at sa kapwa. Di mahirap ang buhay kung alam mong tumulong at dapat sabayan ng dasal sa panginoon", said Mamba. (MDCT, with reports from Susan Mapa of CPIO/PIA-2)