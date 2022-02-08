Gordon: We are here for the Cebuanos

Philippine Red Cross (PRC) Chairman and CEO said that the humanitarian organization continues its operations to assist Super Typhoon Odette affected families by restoring the lifelines in the province on January 31, 2022.

PRC distributed 4,000 liters of water in Balisong, Argao, 10,000 liters of water in Tabon, Dalaguete, Cebu, and 5,000 liters of water in Arbor and El Pardo, Boljoon, Cebu with a total of 31,000 liters of clean and potable water to the residents.

PRC also conducted hygiene promotion to 1,020 individuals in Brgy. Arbor, Boljoon. An ambulance is also on standby to maintain the safety of the residents during the entire operation.

“Patuloy ang ating pagtulong sa mga kapatid natin na cebuano. Narito lagi ang Philippine Red Cross upang tulungan kayo upang makaahon sa epekto ng Typhoon Odette,” Chairman Gordon said.

PRC Cebu Chapter continues to provide water production in areas in Argao, Dalaguete, Oslob, and Boljoon.