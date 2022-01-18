Gordon: TY Odette should not be a forgotten disaster, continues to build houses for the most vulnerable

One month after Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) pummeled 325 cities and municipalities across the Visayas, Mindanao, and Palawan region affecting more than 7.8 million individuals, the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) continues to provide humanitarian relief to different areas greatly affected by Typhoon Odette.

Typhoon Odette, hailed as one of the strongest typhoons recorded on earth in 2021, is similar to Typhoon Yolanda (international name: Haiyan), which brought torrential rains, strong winds, floods, and storm surges, affecting everything that comes through its path.

Although Typhoon Odette is not as powerful as Typhoon Yolanda, Typhoon Odette damage is comparable to one of the most destructive storms to hit the Philippines.

According to the infographic published by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA), 1.36 million houses are damaged, displacing 2.9 million individuals.

PRC Chairman and CEO Sen. Dick Gordon said that the humanitarian organization continues to provide non-food items which include 2,240 sleeping kits, 1,008 shelter tool kits, 3,698 tarpaulins, 1,190 mattresses, 706-bed sheets, and 157 blankets to individuals who were displaced by the Typhoon.

“Kaagad tayo namahagi ng mga non-food items kagaya ng mga sleeping kits, shelter tool kits, at mga tarpaulin upang maging temporary shelters sa mga nawalan ng tahanan. Kahit papaano ay malagyan ng bubong ang kanilang mga sarili,” Chairman Gordon said.

last January 13, 2021, Chairman Gordon appealed for more donations from the international community as the humanitarian organization continuously responds to Typhoon Odette-hit communities. Part of the appeal is to provide homes to the most vulnerable families who lost their homes.

Chairman Gordon highlighted that PRC has provided homes to over 151,000 families as part of the recovery process of families affected by typhoons.

Through the leadership of Chairman Gordon, Red Cross provided 80,207 houses to displaced families with the help of the international community and partner national societies.

“Noon pa tayo tumutulong upang mabigyan ng bahay ang mga apektado ng mga nagdaang bagyo. We dont just build houses, but we build hope to the most vulnerable na kahit anong mangyari hindi kayo papabayaan ng Philippine Red Cross,” Gordon said.

Despite the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases in the country, Red Cross continues to be of service to the Filipino people. PRC is all out against the pandemic response manning the isolation facilities, emergency tents, vaccination centers, and testing centers.

“This should not be a forgotten disaster. A lot of our fellow Filipinos are still struggling from the onslaught of Typhoon Odette. The Red Cross will continue aiding the most vulnerable until they get back on their feet,” Gordon added.