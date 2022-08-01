Gordon: Red Cross sends Humanitarian Caravan to earthquake-hit Northwestern Luzon

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC), under the leadership of its Chairman and CEO, Richard J. Gordon, organized a humanitarian caravan to provide assistance to persons affected by the 7.0 Magnitude earthquake in Northwest Luzon last July 27, 2022. The caravan is composed of a 12,000-liter water tanker with a water tap stand set and 5,000-liter water bladders and a wing van transporting sleeping kits, jerry can water containers, tents, generators, rice, and masks. The rolling assets were expected to reach Abra by 2:00 am on 29 July.

Chairman Gordon is continuously monitoring the situation from the PRC National Headquarters and receiving regular reports from the PRC’s state-of-the-art Operations Center. “The Red Cross is always ready with pre-positioned supplies, assets, and life-saving equipment, because we know the value of being prepared. Thousands of volunteers are well-trained, highly dedicated, and committed to alleviating the suffering of the vulnerable, especially in the aftermath of disasters. You can always count on us,” declared Chairman Gordon.

The NDRRMC / OCD reported that there have been 887 aftershocks recorded in the past 36 hours, with more than 210 plotted and 24 actually felt. In Tayum, Abra, the highest magnitude of aftershock reached 5.0, which damaged 868 houses (857 partially and 11 totally). One hundred thirteen persons in CAR and 18 in the Ilocos region were injured; 1,222 families, or 5,799 individuals, are in 12 evacuation centers.

PRC volunteers on the ground at the Bangued, Abra Town Plaza assisted 47 persons with blood pressure monitoring, 27 for psychological first aid, and 2 for wounds cleaning and transporte