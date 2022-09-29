Gordon: PH Red Cross Does More Than The Usual, Responds to Provinces Hit By Karding

“We are everywhere. The PRC is doing more than the usual in ensuring that communities affected are given immediate help and lifelines restored,” Philippine Red Cross Chairman Richard Gordon said.

Philippine Red Cross (PRC) provided initial help to people affected by Super Typhoon Karding today, 26 September 2022. Following the impact of Karding, PRC served hot meals to more than 1,000 evacuees in Baseco Compound, Manila City; Bagong Silangan Elementary School, Quezon City; Marikina Elementary School and Concepcion Elementary School, Marikina City; Louis Francisco Elementary School, Valenzuela City; Infanta National High School, Quezon; Barangay Pansol, Pila, Laguna; Pakil Elementary School, Pakil, Laguna; Barangay Pinagbayanan, Mabitac, Laguna; and Siniloan Elementary School, Siniloan, Laguna.

PRC volunteers and staff transported evacuees from evacuation centers in Marikina City to return to their homes. The PRC team also helped clear closed evacuation areas and river parks. PRC’s welfare team set up a First Aid station and a Welfare Desk at the evacuation center in Valenzuela City. The PRC Quezon-Lucena Chapter also set up a Welfare Desk with a generator set, where people can charge their mobile devices for free at the evacuation center in Infanta National High School.

Teams have been deployed to Polillo Island and the Quezon-Lucena area, Bulacan, and Antique to conduct more in-depth assessment of provinces in the cyclone’s path to determine their needs. A payloader will also be deployed today to help with clearing operations in Barangay Antutot, Kasibu, Nueva Vizcaya. Trained personnel will conduct psychological first aid to adults and children in the Infanta National High School evacuation center.

Karding made landfalls in the vicinity of Burdeos, Quezon and Dingalan, Aurora yesterday, 25 September.