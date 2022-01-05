Gordon: Help has arrived in Palawan!

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) Humanitarian Caravan arrived at Roxas, Palawan, last January 02, 2022, to transport emergency relief supplies and other equipment and provide additional assistance to residents deeply affected by Super Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai).

PRC Chairman and CEO Sen. Dick Gordon deployed the 5th Humanitarian Caravan last December 27, 2021, to hasten relief operations in the province of Palawan. The Humanitarian Caravan contains the following: Water Tanker, Mobile Water Treatment Plant, Ambulance, Motorcycle, Food Truck, 10-wheeler Truck, 6-wheeler closed truck, 6-wheeler open truck, Land Cruiser, 1 unit VSAT, two units of Generators, Camping tents, Satellite Phone, 300 sets of Shelter Repair Kits, 1,000 pcs Jerry cans, 500 sets of Sleeping kit, 500 sets of Hygiene kit, 1,000 pcs of Tarpaulins, and 500 sets of Kitchen utensils.

An hour after the Caravan arrived, the PRC water tanker immediately distributed 10,009 liters of clean and potable water to 1,860 individuals. Power lines in the area are still down, causing water pumps to be unworkable.

“Dumating na ang Humanitarian Caravan sa Palawan upang maghatid ng agarang tulong sa naapektuhan ng Bagyong Odette. Dala nito ay ang mga emergency supplies, rescue vehicles, water tankers, food truck, at mga non-food items. Bukod sa kagamitan, hatid dala rin nito ay pag-asa sa mga naapektuhan ng bagyo, at sa pamamagitan ng Red Cross ay muling makakabangon ang lahat,” Sen. Dick Gordon said.

PRC continues Typhoon Odette responses in Cebu, Southern Leyte, Palawan, Surigao del Norte, Negros Oriental, Siargao, and Bohol, truly abiding by its mantra to be always first, always ready, and always there.