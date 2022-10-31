Gordon calls on DPWH and local governments in areas affected by the 6.4 magnitude earthquake in North Luzon to assess all buildings for damages

Following the 6.4 magnitude earthquake that hit Abra and contiguous provinces October 25 at 11:59 pm, Philippine Red Cross (PRC) Chairman and CEO Richard J. Gordon called on the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and local governments to assess all buildings for possible damages.

“I would like to suggest to DPWH and the local governments that they check all the buildings, since they might cave in if their foundation was affected, to ensure that people will be safe.”

Gordon gave assurance that the foremost humanitarian organization in the country is ready to respond to people affected by the earthquake. PRC volunteers and staff are on the ground assessing the needs in coordination with local governments. He added that PRC is fine-tuning its volunteer system in the barangays so that cogent reports are transmitted to the PRC Operations Center right after the impact of any hazard event, to enable PRC to provide humanitarian assistance “just in time, on time, all the time.”

No casualties have been reported by the PRC chapters in Abra, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Cagayan, and Isabela as a result of the earthquake on October 25.

For emergencies, people may call Red Cross Hotline 143, or (02) 8790-2300.