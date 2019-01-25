25 Jan 2019

GIEWS Country Brief: Philippines 25-January-2019

from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

  • Paddy production in 2018 forecast near record level of 2017

  • Cereal imports in 2018/19 marketing year (July/June) forecast at record level

  • Despite further decrease in December, prices of rice still significantly higher than year before

  • Concerns about food security conditions remain for population affected by Typhoon Mangkhut and Tropical Depression Usman

Paddy production in 2018 forecast near record level of 2017

Harvesting of the 2018 main paddy crop finalized in December, while harvesting of the 2018 secondary paddy crop is expected to be completed by April 2019. Overall, production prospects for the 2018 paddy crops are positive. Near-record plantings for the main and secondary crops are expected to fully offset some localized crop losses caused by the passage of Typhoon Mangkhut over parts of north and central Luzon and of Tropical Depression Usman over parts of regions IV-A, V and VIII. Aggregate 2018 paddy output is forecast at 19.3 million tonnes, 4 percent above the five-year average and close to the record level in 2017.

Harvesting of the 2018 main maize crop finalized in September, while the 2018 secondary maize crop is expected to be harvested between February and May 2019. The 2018 aggregate maize output is forecast at a record of 8.2 million tonnes, about 8 percent higher than the five-year average, as adequate supply of water for irrigation and a higher use of high quality seeds significantly increased yields.

Some concerns remain about the 2018 secondary paddy and maize crops output as the latest forecast from the International Research Institute (IRI) for Climate Change and Society indicates high probabilities of the occurrence of an El Niño event in 2018/19 and forecasts below-average rains in most of the country until February.

