GIEWS Country Brief: Philippines 12-June-2020

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Harvested area of 2020 main paddy crop forecast at near-average level

Cereal production in 2019 forecast at average level

Above-average cereal imports forecast for 2020/21 marketing year (July/June)

Prices of rice increased in April and May 2020 but remained below year-earlier levels

Planting operations of the 2020 main paddy crop is underway and is expected to continue until August in some areas. The harvest of the early-planted crops will begin in July. Rainfall was generally below average over the main producing areas in April, leading to some delay in planting. Rains improved since early May allowing planting operations to resume in most areas and benefitting crop establishment. As of mid-May, remote sensing data shows average to above-average vegetation conditions throughout most of the country, except in the provinces of Sultan Kudarat and South Cotabato located in southern Mindanao (see ASI map). Despite the low market prices, which are prompting farmers to switch to crops that are more remunerative, the harvested area is expected to contract only marginally compared to the average levels. This is due to the Government’s support in terms of provision of high quality seeds, concessionary credits and training. The Government is also investing in farm mechanization and irrigation infrastructure in order to enhance paddy productivity. The 2020 secondary paddy crop will be planted towards the end of the year.

Planting of the 2020 main maize crop is nearing completion and harvesting of early-planted crops is expected to start in July. The area planted increased to record levels, supported by strong demand from the poultry industry. The 2020 secondary maize crop will be planted from October onwards.

In mid-May 2020, the country was also hit by Typhoon Ambo (International Name: Vongfong) that brought heavy to intense rainfall in the different regions of the country resulting in an estimated agricultural damage of PHP 1.14 billion (USD 22 million) most of which are high value crops. About 20 650 hectares of agricultural areas were damaged in Central Luzon, CALABARZON and Eastern Visayas.

The 2019 cropping season will conclude by June 2020 and production is forecast at 26.9 million tonnes, slightly above the five-year average. The 2019 aggregate production of paddy rice is forecast at 18.8 million tonnes, close to average levels. The harvested area of both main and secondary paddy crops is estimated to have contracted compared with the previous year’s level as farmers shifted paddy land to other crops due the low farm gate prices. Weather conditions were overall conducive during the critical development stages of the main season crops and irrigation water supplies were adequate for secondary crop development. The 2019 production of maize is estimated at 8.1 million tonnes, 5 percent above the five-year average, mainly reflecting the high level of plantings, supported by strong demand from the feed industry and above-average yields.

Aggregate cereal import in the 2019/20 marketing year (July/June) are forecast at 10.4 million tonnes, well above the five-year average after the steady increases registered since 2016/17.

Imports of wheat in the 2019/20 marketing year (July/June) are forecast at 7.2 million tonnes, close to the previous year’s high level, due to sustained demand for high quality wheat for milling and lower quality for feed. Imports of rice in the 2020 calendar year are expected at 2.8 million tonnes, up 3 percent from 2019, mostly reflecting strong domestic demand. Maize import requirements in the 2019/20 marketing year (July/June) are forecast at 600 000 tonnes, close to the five-year average.

Prices of rice increased since April, supported by strong local demand due to COVID-19

Prices of regular and well-milled rice increased in April and May 2020, after a protracted declining trend since late 2018, mainly due to hording and panic-buying due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, average rice prices in May were below their year-earlier levels reflecting adequate market supplies from the near-average 2019 production and high level of imports.