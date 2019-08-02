02 Aug 2019

GIEWS Country Brief: Philippines 02-August-2019

from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 02 Aug 2019
FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

  • Conditions of 2019 main cereal crops generally favourable

  • Cereal imports in 2019/20 marketing year (July/June) forecast at high level

  • Prices of rice steadily decreasing since September 2018

Conditions of 2019 main cereal crops generally favourable

Planting of the 2019 main paddy crop, to be harvested between September and November 2019, was mostly finished by July.
Localized below-average rainfall between the end of 2018 and the first half of 2019, associated to weak El Niño conditions, caused delays in planting activities. So far, the June-October rainy season has been characterized by well-distributed rainfall in most main producing paddy areas, including northern and central Luzon provinces, mitigating moisture deficits and benefitting planting activities. Remote sensing data shows average to above-average vegetation conditions over most of the country (see ASI map). The area planted is estimated to be above the five-year average, reflecting strong domestic demand for rice as well as the support provided by the Government to increase paddy production. Since the start of the year, the National Rice Programme of the Department of Agriculture has delivered assistance to farmers, including provision of high-yielding seeds, investment in irrigation schemes and technical training.

Harvesting of the 2019 main maize crop started recently and production is expected to be slightly above the five-year average level, reflecting favourable weather conditions that benefited crop development and boosted yields.

Cereal imports in 2019/20 marketing year (July/June) forecast at high level

Aggregate cereal import requirements in the 2019/20 marketing year (July/June) are forecast at 10.3 million tonnes, about 30 percent above the five-year average and close to the previous year’s high level.

Wheat import requirements in the 2019/20 marketing year (July/June) are forecast at 6.5 million tonnes, 17 percent above the five-year average, due to the sustained demand for high quality wheat for milling and low quality wheat for feed use. Import requirements of rice in the 2019 calendar year are forecast at 2.8 million tonnes, well above the five-year average, reflecting strong domestic demand and the lift of import quotas. Early in 2019, the Government enacted the Rice Tariffication Law, which replaced quantitative restrictions of rice imports with increased tariffs (see FPMA Food Policies). Maize import requirements in the 2019/20 marketing year (July/June) are forecast at 750 000 tonnes, 16 percent above the five-year average, reflecting growing demand from the feed industry.

Prices of rice steadily decreasing since September 2018

Prices of regular and well-milled rice decreased steadily between October 2018 and July 2019, after they reached a record high in September 2018, amid increased fuel prices and low public inventories. The declines mainly reflect the improved market availabilities from the 2018 harvests and well above-average imports. Overall, prices of rice in July 2019 were about 5 percent below their year earlier values.

