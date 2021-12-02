FundLife's mentorship session on disaster risk reduction and management

Today, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) held the 4th Quarter Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill. This is part of the government's goal to prepare the citizens for any earthquakes that could happen in the future.

In line with this, FundLife conducted a mentorship session on disaster preparedness for the children in Brgy. New Kawayan, Tacloban City.

Preparing for disasters indeed saves countless lives and speeds up people's recovery. The activities during the session centered on raising awareness about the importance of knowing disasters, how to prepare for them, and what to do in case one happens.

The majority of the children were able to relate to the topic because of their life experiences.

"I am thankful because I now have a deeper appreciation of how important disaster preparedness is. I am happy because I learned the things that I have to do as preparations for any disaster, especially during earthquakes and fires," Noreen said.

Jhouls, one of the participants, added that his quick decision-making skills were also enhanced through the situations given for them to answer. Because of it, they learned that in case of disasters, they should not panic and must concentrate on the problem to get to a solution.

Since the pandemic started, FundLife has been facilitating educational and mentorship sessions designed to equip children with skills that they can use in every aspect of their lives.