FundLife supports community-led soup kitchen for Children in AFC Village Palo

May 25, 2020 - FundLife through its partnership with Gawad Kalinga initiated a feeding program for children from more than 200 households in the Gawad Kalinga Pedrosa AFC Village resettlement area. Through the efforts and support of the Barangay Local Government Unit (BLGU) and AFC village leaders, children from 2- 19 years old were provided with nutritional hot meals. In addition to the healthy food that was prepared by volunteers, FundLife also provided the youth mentors who delivered play-based workshops to raise awareness about COVID-19 and teach children how to protect themselves and their family from the threat of COVID-19 infection.

“We need to wash our hands properly and more frequently now because of COVID-19,” said one child when coach John Paul asked about the importance of hand washing. The play-based workshop also aims to help children understand the importance of following community protocols in line with the current General Community Quarantine, as well as checking in on their well-being after being under house quarantine since March 29th.

The activity helps to provide a safe space for children and mothers to share their feelings about the current conditions of their families, friends and community in a safe environment and without fear of judgement.

The FundLife supported Soup Kitchen of freshly prepared meals will last for three weeks, once every Tuesday and Thursday (May 25 - June 11, 2020) and is part of FundLife's 'One Bayanihan' COVID-19 Emergency Response, which to date has supported over 20,000 people from highly vulnerable communities. To find out more, please email covid19@fundlife.org or visit https://www.globalgiving.org/projects/covid-19-relief-response/