FundLife partner with the Manny Pacquiao Foundation to protect vulnerable adolescents across Cebu

FundLife is pleased to announce a new development partnership with the Manny Pacquiao Foundation (MPF), the philanthropic Foundation of the 8-division World Boxing Champion and current Philippine Senator, Emmanuel (Manny) Pacquiao.

The partnership will concentrate on reaching highly vulnerable young people across Cebu, with the initial commitment from the MPF going to directly support FundLife’s ‘Girls Got This’ COVID-19 emergency programming, to reach highly vulnerable girls across Cebu and Leyte. With schools closed to face-to-face learning for over 400 days and the economic fallout of COVID-19 has put thousands of vulnerable youth in an added education emergency.

FundLife's ‘Girls Got This: Resiliency in Action (GGT:RIA) is a COVID-19 emergency response comprising several local NGOs working to reach the most girls through access to ‘safe-at-home’ packs and provide digital vocational training to build resiliency and employment opportunities. The donation follows support from MPF for International Women’s Month to raise awareness about the ongoing impact COVID-19 is having on adolescent girls.

“We recognise the enormous challenges COVID-19 is presenting to young people, especially girls, and want to give back by providing meaningful impact to those who need it most. Our Foundation is committed to helping girls stay safe through education and training. Supporting FundLife who are directly on the ground to reach vulnerable girls is something we are very passionate about, said Jinkee Pacquiao, Girls Ambassador for the Manny Pacquaio Foundation.

Speaking about the prospect of working with the MPF and the impact their donation will have, FundLife, Executive Director, Marko Kasic, added

“We are tremendously grateful to receive support from the Manny Pacquiao Foundation, which will allow us to reach hundreds more adolescent girls in incredibly vulnerable communities. We look forward to working closely with the Foundation over the coming months to create even more opportunities for young people to reach their full potential”.

FundLife continues to support vulnerable communities across Cebu and Tacloban through protection, education and empowerment interventions.

About FundLife

FundLife is a Philippine registered not-for-profit, founded in 2014, as a response to Super-Typhoon Haiyan (Yolanda) and restore hope to survivor children through play and experiential learning. FundLife’s mission is to protect, educate and empower children from highly marginalised communities by increasing their access to mentors and opportunities.

FundLife’s regular programming includes marginalised children and youth from Leyte and Samar, Lanao del sur, Bukidnon and Cebu. In 2019, FundLife launched a girls’ protection project called ‘Girls Got This’ to team up with global champions to advocate for the safeguarding, access to education and dignified opportunity for all girls. For more information please visit or email covid19response@fundlife.org www.fundlife.org and www.girlsgotthis.org or covid19response@fundlife.org

About the Manny Pacquiao Foundation

The Manny Pacquiao Foundation (MPF) is the Charitable Foundation of the 8-division World Boxing Champion and current Philippine Senator, Emmanuel (Manny) Pacquiao.

Established in 2019, the MPF is committed to fighting for those less fortunate and spreading hope around the world. It represents the embodiment of the ‘people’s champion, Manny Pacquiao, who has devoted himself to public service and donated more than one-third of his career earnings to charity.

It is his goal to be an instrument of hope and change around the world.

The MPF has already reached over 1 million people in need of help and even people who do not follow boxing cannot help but be inspired by an icon whose humility and heart for people transcend the world of sport.

For more information on the Foundation, please visit pacquiaofoundation.org