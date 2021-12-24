FundLife launch Typhoon Rai/Odette Relief Operations

After several consultations, reports from partners, staff and inspections of communities across Cebu Province, FundLife has commenced supporting relief operations in communities it can reach or where we have partners on the ground.

Local Situational Update:

The entire province of Cebu has been placed under a state of calamity due to the damage caused by Super Typhoon Rai. Thousands of people have been displaced and the entire province is facing shortages of water, with several people reported to have died from dehydration. Almost all gas stations are closed or empty, with people waiting over 48 hours to get fuel. Power has been cut and early estimates say it won't be restored for at least 4-6 weeks.

FundLife Immediate Response:

FundLife will prioritise getting clean water, solar lights, temporary shelter, essential WASH to towns and communities hardest. We have set up a base in Dumaguete City, Negros, providing direct and immediate access to the communities impacted across Cebu. The most urgent need is providing communities with access to essential needs.

We are also responding to the needs of our partners who have access to communities in Southern Leyte, Siargao and Negros Island.

Long-term Impact:

Coming during the COVID-19 pandemic, Typhoon Rai has created an immediate humanitarian disaster for thousands of people and vulnerable children across the Visayas and Northern Mindanao region. Education remains a significant long-term concern and FundLife remains committed to supporting all children to have access to learning as soon as possible.

Supporting Relief Efforts

If you would like to support the relief operations you may email rairesponse@fundlife.org or visit our dedicated Relief Fund Page on Global Giving, where we will be providing regular updates.