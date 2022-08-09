FundLife extends partnership with DepEd to support children returning to classroom learning

A memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between the Department of Education -- Tacloban City Division and FundLife was signed this month to set the ground for the official launch and implementation of the FundLife Leadership Academy: Reach to Teach Project this year for schools in Northern Tacloban.

Through the Project, DepEd and FundLife agreed to focus on improving the academic performance of in-school children from eight schools in the northern part of Tacloban City with high drop-out rates.

The project, supported by the Edmund Rice Foundation Australia (ERFA), will deliver safe, secure, and accessible learning space and support; equipping highly vulnerable children and youth with psychosocial life skills. It will also seek to raise awareness of personal and community protection issues through play-based and mentorship sessions, and strengthen local and institutional capacity to provide accessible learning support for vulnerable children and youth.

This agreement comes after two years of stringent COVID-19 restrictions, which impacted access to traditional learning and regular face-to-face interaction with children and youth. With this agreement, FundLife hopes to forge further partnerships with other government and non-government agencies to continue its work of providing conducive learning spaces and facilitating play-based sessions that will enable vulnerable children and youth to reach their full potential.