FundLife CLS learners receive hygiene kits from the Rotary Club of Kandaya

The Rotary Club of Kandaya members joined the recently concluded End-of-Quarter Fun Learning Activity on August 25, 2022, with the young learners from the Habitat Community Library. The event's theme was the Buwan ng Wika Celebration; hence, the learners and learning aides were dressed in Filipiniana and Baro't saya for girls and Camisa Chino for boys.

Miss Miranda Varon, the President of the Rotary Club of Kandaya, delivered the event's inspirational speech and emphasized how grateful they are for having FundLife as one of their partners in implementing activities that are very important to the community, especially for children. She shared how lucky the parents are for having FundLife in their community. Miss Varon also added the importance of the children's wellness, including proper hand washing and healthy eating.

After her message, a short orientation about proper handwashing and healthy eating were facilitated by the members of the Club and the learning aides of FundLife. It was a fun discussion that was participated actively by the present learners.

After the short discussion, the learners were delighted to see what the Rotarians prepared for them: hygiene kits they could use for the start of the school year. A total of 65 learners at the event received the kits containing hand soap, alcohol, face mask, and face towel.

They also received healthy snacks from the Club. To express their gratitude, some learners prepared a dance presentation for the Rotarians and FundLife. The kids thanked both organizations for their help to their communities.