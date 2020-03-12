FSD holds awareness campaign on UXOs, IEDs in Marawi

By Lou Ellen L. Antonio

MARAWI CITY, Mar. 6 (PIA) -- The Swiss Foundation for Mine Action (Fondation Suisse de Déminage, FSD), a non-governmental organization involved in mine action, rolled out an awareness and education campaign on unexploded ordnances (UXOs) and improvised explosive device (IEDs) here.

Community Liaison Officer Merlene Degay said their organization aims “to save a life and protect the lives of the internally displaced persons from the danger caused by UXOs and IEDs."

FSD together with volunteers from the Department of Education - Marawi City Division, has conducted a series of information campaigns in evacuation centers and schools since 2017.

Before the residents of the most affected area visit their homes through the 1st Kambisita (visit), FSD and DepEd volunteers spearheaded risk education on UXOs and IEDs.

The risk education campaign continued as Task Force Bangon Marawi resumed Kambisita for the 3rd time to allow other homeowners to visit their properties.

Normina Mama shared that she and her co-teachers were trained by FSD for 15 days on risk education on UXOs and IEDs. Now, they are working as volunteers to efficiently conduct an information campaign

Mama added that the campaign started with children as the target audience until they expanded to the parents.

“We focus on educating the students that when they see a UXO or IED, they should not go near to it, not touch it and report it to their parents,” said Mama.

“Maraming salamat po sa pagbigay ng kaalaman sa amin dahil kahit sa maikling oras ay marami kaming natutunan,” said Hanan Salacayan, a student from Lake Lanao National High School.

Salacayan said he will share what he learned during the awareness campaign to his family. (LEAntonio/PIA ICIC)