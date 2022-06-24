Former violent extremists in Zamboanga receive cash assistance from DSWD

In support of the government’s drive to attain just and lasting peace, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its Field Office IX, provided cash assistance to nine Former Violent Extremists (FVEs) in Vista Del Mar, Zamboanga City on June 6, 2022.

Five FVEs from Sulu and four from Basilan have returned to the fold of the law and to their families through the close coordination of the DSWD with 84 Special Action Company, Rapid Deployment Battalion, Philippine National Police Special Action Force PLt. Col. Ford Sudaypan. DSWD Assistant Secretary for Mindanao Affairs Jade Jamolod represented the Department during the activity.

Each FVE received Php 5,000.00 financial assistance through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation as one of the interventions of the Department under the Enhanced Comprehensive and Local Integration Program before reintegration into their respective communities.

The successful reintegration of these FVEs also resulted in the strengthened collaboration between the Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict IX and Balik-Loob Program.

The DSWD continues to work with the concerned agencies to effectively address the socio-economic needs of the communities while addressing the threat of local insurgency. ###