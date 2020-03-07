Former rebels receive P3.7 M grant under E-CLIP

By 901Bde

Published on March 7, 2020

MAGPET, Cotabato Province, March 7 (PIA) – Twenty-eight former rebels (FR) recently received aids worth P3.7 million under the national government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP).

Cotabato Governor Nancy Catamco and Vice Governor Emmylou Taliño-Mendoza, together with the E-CLIP committee, led the distribution of the assistance to the FRs during the Provincial Peace and Order Council meeting at Provincial Capitol Building on Monday.

E-CLIP beneficiaries are former members of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) who surfaced and returned to the folds of the law to start a peaceful life together with their respective families.

The P3.7 million grant for the 28 beneficiaries includes immediate cash assistance, livelihood assistance, firearms remuneration, and reintegration program.

On behalf of fellow FRs, alias Jimmy expressed gratitude to the government for the renewed hope and for giving them another chance to catch up and recover from lost times and opportunities. The financial aid from the government will surely help them start anew, he said.

Meanwhile, Brig. Gen. Gabriel C. Viray III, Commander of 901st Brigade, said that the activity is a clear statement of the government’s sincerity in its call for the member of the CTG to return to the mainstream society and live a normal life with their families.

Viray explained that under the ECLIP each former rebel receives P15,000 immediate cash assistance and P50,000 livelihood assistance as well as remuneration for every firearm they will bring along during their surrender.

Also, he emphasized that along with the implementation of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s Executive Order No. 70 social issues being exploited by the CTG to entice the masses to support them in their deceitful armed struggle are addressed responsively and communities are protected from the influence of the terrorist group.

“With the concerted efforts we are doing here in Cotabato Province, we will be able to address the prevailing issues and concerns thereby we can uproot the causes of insurgency in the countryside. Our headway is to make every community resilient from the threats of the CTGs,” Viray said. (901Bde/DED-PIA XII)