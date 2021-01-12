Former rebels in Agusan del Norte receive assistance from PSWDO

By 23rd Infantry Battalion, Philippine Army

Published on January 11, 2021

BUTUAN CITY, Jan. 11 -- Former rebels (FRs) who are staying at the halfway house inside the headquarters of the 23rd Infantry (Masigasig) Battalion (23IB), Philippine Army recently received assistance from the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) of Agusan del Norte. The distribution was held at the headquarters of the 23rd IB in Jamboree Site, Purok 6, Barangay Alubihid, Buenavista. The FRs received one sack of rice, food packs containing assorted canned goods, noodles, coffee, and other basic needs.

The distribution activity served as gift-giving by the PSWDO and the 23rd IB troopers, especially during the Christmas season. The FRs were thankful for the graces they received, saying that their Christmas was already complete and full of joy.

Alias Benon was glad upon receiving his gift, saying that the government has made his family happy this yuletide season.

Silver Joy Tejano, PSWDO Provincial Director, gave an inspirational message to the FRs during the distribution activity. “We are always happy to present simple assistance to you especially in this season of giving. E-CLIP was designed to help the former rebels who left the armed struggle and it was created in order to help the FRs to start living normally. We hope that all the assistance you’ve received will help you begin your new journey. May you help our government to end insurgency so that everyone will be given a chance to reach their dreams and ambitions,” Tejano said.

Lt. Col. Julius Cesar C. Paulo, the Commanding Officer of 23IB, was so glad that the FRs' lives were transformed.

“Christmas is the perfect opportunity to reach distressed people. As these FRs here were always receiving assistance from the government, we also want to disseminate the good news to their former comrades so that they might as well be motivated to leave the armed movement and go back to the folds of the law in order to benefit all the assistance provided under the E-CLIP. Before this year ends, the greatest gift that the remnants of the CTGs to give to themselves is a peaceful and life. Lay down their arms now and experience the joy of being with your family,” Paulo said. (1Lt. Roel T. Maglalang, CMO Officer, 23IB PA/PIA Agusan del Norte)