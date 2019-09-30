Former NPA allies receive aid from DILG, PLGU

By Benjamin Moses M. Ebreo

BAYOMBONG, Nueva Vizcaya, Sept. 26 (PIA) – At least 13 former members of the New People Army (NPA) 'Militia ng Bayan’ recently received assistance from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and provincial government here.

The villagers who came from barangays Dulli, Amueg and Camandag in Ambaguio town received checks worth P15,000.00 each which were handed by Governor Carlos Padilla and DILG provincial chief Elma Urbina.

Padilla and Urbina, in their messages encouraged the recipients to use their assistance wisely to support their families.

Milagros Sicat, provincial government’s coordinator for rebel returnees the recipients served as helpers of the NPA in their various activities in their communities.

“They were former allies of the NPA and returned back to the government through the assistance of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP),” she said.

Sicat added that more assistance will be given to rebel returnees this year through the government’s amnesty program (MDCT/BME/PIA 2-Nueva Vizcaya)