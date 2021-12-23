Food for the Hungry Seeks Donations for Philippines Response to Typhoon Rai

Phoenix, Arizona (December 21, 2021) – Food for the Hungry (FH) is assessing response options and seeking donations to fund emergency needs resulting from Typhoon Rai (locally known as Odette), which struck Thursday, December 16 in the Philippines.

According to the Government of the Philippines, over 780,000 people have been affected and at least 375 have been killed.

In 1978, FH began working in the Philippines to help Vietnamese refugees who were fleeing from the Vietnam War. Since then, FH has focused efforts on long-term development work in communities with a focus on livelihoods, education, health and resilience against the consequences of climate change.

FH continues to assess the situation to determine their exact response to the unmet needs. Updates on details about FH’s response can be found on the FH web site.

