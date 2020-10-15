Flooding, landslide advisories up as WV readies for ‘Ofel’

By Jaime S. Cabag Published on October 14, 2020

ILOILO CITY, Oct. 14 (PIA) – The Mines and Geosciences Bureau-DENR Region 6 has sent flooding and landslide advisories to the Office of Civil Defense and two other government to apprise them of more than 300 at-risk barangays in Western Visayas in view of Tropical Depression “OFEL” which is now affecting the country.

The other government agencies which were sent advisories by MGB-DENR are the Department of the Interior and Local Government and Department of Social Welfare and Development, said MGB-6 chief geologist Engr. Mae Magarzo.

DILG and DSWD head the Preparedness and Response committees of the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, respectively. OCD-6 headed by Director Jose Roberto Nunez chairs the council.

During the virtual meeting on Pre-Disaster Risk Assessment of the council on Wednesday, PAGASA Iloilo chief Ronaldo Naragdao indicated in his report that the unfavorable weather condition may bring about isolated rain showers and thunderstorms over the region. Their impact can be possible flashfloods or landslides.

Luna Moscoso, head of DSWD-6’s disaster response and management division, said their office has some 22,000 family food packs that have been prepositioned at their regional warehouse and in the provinces and ready for distribution in case of need. Repacking of the items continues at their facility.

DILG-6 has laid down preparedness measures including evacuation centers to ensure the safety of communities that might be affected, said Anthony Andaliza.

The Department of Health Center for Health Development here has also prepositioned medicines and medical supplies that would be used in case of emergencies, according to the head of its Health Promotion Cluster Dr. May Ann Sta. Lucia.

OCD-6’s Celeste Milan said the meeting was convened by the council to ascertain the region’s preparations for any contingencies that may arise during TD Ofel. (JBG/JSC/PIA6)