Flooding in Cagayan towns destroys P286-M agri - DA

By Gene V. Baquiran

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan, Nov. 11 (PIA) - As the 11 towns in this province were submerged in floodwater on Sunday due to the tail end of a cold front that brought strong rain to the provinces over the weekend, the agriculture department reported that the estimated initial damage on the agriculture sector is P286 million.

Department of Agriculture Regional Field Unit 2 Regional Executive Director Narciso Edillo said the flooding destroyed a total area of 2,006.15 hectares of standing crop and affected 1,637 farmers.

Of the affected areas, 1,656.15 hectares are accounted for rice and 350 hectares for high value commercial crops amounting to a total of P285.9 million. The damage for rice are under seedling, newly planted, reproductive and maturity stage according to Edillo.

“We will give immediate assistance like free hybrid seeds so that they can start again after the disaster,” he said.

The reports has been submitted to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) to request for possible assistance for the farmers and fisherfolk and also to avail of the DA’s Quick Response Fund. (MDCT/GVB/PIA 2-Cagayan)