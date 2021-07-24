Philippines
Flood Philippines - Flood in Metropolitan Manila and Luzon (NDRRMC, Local Government Units, DG ECHO Partners) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 July 2021)
- Large parts of the Luzon island in the north of the Philippines, including Metropolitan Manila, have been experiencing heavy monsoon rain in the last days. On 24 July, the water level of the Marikina River in Manila reached 16 meter, triggering evacuations.
- The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reports that around 14,000 individuals have been pre-emptively evacuated.
- Most of the affected communities are located in Marikina City and in the nearby towns of San Mateo, Taytay, and Cainta in the province of Rizal.
- In Occidental Mindoro, 185 families in the municipalities of Sablayan, St. Cruz and Mamburao had to evacuate to six evacuation centers.
- DG ECHO partners are monitoring the situation of these communities. Relief assistance is pre-positioned in case support is needed.