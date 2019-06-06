Flood control project along Marikina River completed

By Susan G. De Leon

QUEZON CITY, June 5 (PIA)—The construction of the P93-million worth flood control project in Quezon City was recently completed according to the Department of Public Works & Highways (DPWH).

Secretary Mark Villar, in a statement said, the new flood control structure along the right bank of the Marikina River in Barangay Batasan Hills in Quezon City was built to protect citizens against flooding.

The project covers the construction of a 152-linear meter river wall with slope protection consisting of concrete piles, reinforced concrete structures as well as riprap and masonry work in Vista Real Subdivision, Phase II.

The 12-meter high slope protection works is a vital component of the Pasig- Marikina River Channel Improvement Project which aims to prevent river overflow and flooding by improving the river channel.

“By constructing flood control projects like this, we hope to protect lives and properties and avoid experiencing the same devastation to Metro Manila in 2009 by Typhoon Ondoy”, added Villar.

In 2009, Tropical Storm Ondoy placed Metro Manila and about 30% of the provinces of the Philippines under a state of calamity, with 85 percent of Marikina City flooded at the height of the typhoon. (PIA InfoComm/DPWH)