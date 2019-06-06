06 Jun 2019

Flood control project along Marikina River completed

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 05 Jun 2019 View Original

By Susan G. De Leon

QUEZON CITY, June 5 (PIA)—The construction of the P93-million worth flood control project in Quezon City was recently completed according to the Department of Public Works & Highways (DPWH).

Secretary Mark Villar, in a statement said, the new flood control structure along the right bank of the Marikina River in Barangay Batasan Hills in Quezon City was built to protect citizens against flooding.

The project covers the construction of a 152-linear meter river wall with slope protection consisting of concrete piles, reinforced concrete structures as well as riprap and masonry work in Vista Real Subdivision, Phase II.

The 12-meter high slope protection works is a vital component of the Pasig- Marikina River Channel Improvement Project which aims to prevent river overflow and flooding by improving the river channel.

“By constructing flood control projects like this, we hope to protect lives and properties and avoid experiencing the same devastation to Metro Manila in 2009 by Typhoon Ondoy”, added Villar.

In 2009, Tropical Storm Ondoy placed Metro Manila and about 30% of the provinces of the Philippines under a state of calamity, with 85 percent of Marikina City flooded at the height of the typhoon. (PIA InfoComm/DPWH)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.