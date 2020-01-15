15 Jan 2020

Flash Update No. 3 - Taal Volcano Eruption, Philippines - 15 January 2020

from ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance
ALERT LEVEL 4

(Hazardous Eruption Imminent) is still raised over Taal Volcano

KEY FIGURES

12K Affected Families

53K Affected Persons

43K Displaced Persons

216 Evacuation Centres

603K Cancelled flights

USD 1K worth of assistance

Note: Estimations are based on data reported/confirmed by the NDRRMC and other verified reliable sources

Philippines

• The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) Operations Centre maintains its RED alert status since 12 January 2020. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) recorded an increasing number of volcanic earthquakes (see graph above) near Taal Volcano. While none of these earthquakes caused significant damage, such intense seismic activity probably signifies continuous magmatic intrusion beneath the Taal Volcano edifice, which may lead to further eruptive activity. Further, several fissures have been observed in surrounding areas.

• In response to the disaster, the Provincial Government of Batangas declared a State of Emergency.
Logistical support and assistance has been augmented in the affected areas by various Government Agencies. Hundreds of volunteers were also deployed in different capacities to support the ongoing emergency operations. As per this reporting period, classes and work in several cities/municipalities away from the volcano already resumed, and all road sections surrounding the volcano are now passable. In addition, prices of critical goods are being monitored by authorities to avoid overpricing.

• According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), CALABARZON provinces and Metro Manila will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated to light rains. Wind profile will be generally light to moderate, and will come from northeast and northwest direction. If the ash column exceeds 3 km within the given period forecast, ash plumes will be drifted over the southeastern portion of Batangas, and some municipalities in Quezon, Mindoro, and Marinduque provinces.

• The AHA Centre is continuously monitoring the event and will issue updates should there be any significant development.

