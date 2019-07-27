Flash Update No. 1: M5.9 Earthquake in Batanes, Philippines | Saturday, 27 July 2019, 1030 hrs (UTC + 7)

** Philippines**

• The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported a shallow (8-km depth) magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit off the coast of Itbayat town, Batanes province in the northernmost Philippines. This earthquake followed an earlier magnitude 5.4 (15-km depth) earthquake within the same area.

• As high as Intensity VII, equivalent to destructive impact, was reported in the affected towns. To date, more than a hundred aftershocks were reported to follow, with two (2) that are at least magnitude 5.0 (M5.8 and M5.3).

• The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) is coordinating the emergency response, led by sub-national authorities. Search & Rescue operations and delivery of relief items immediately started.

• According to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), a total of 911 families (2,963 persons) were affected in the town of Itbayat. The affected population are temporarily staying at the Public Market.

• A total of eight (8) dead, one (1) missing, and sixty-three (63) injured were reported. All injured were brought to Itbayat District Hospital. Further, in addition to fifteen (15) damaged houses, two (2) schools were also reported to have sustained damages.

• The ASEAN Disaster Monitoring and Response System (DMRS) estimates more than 6,800 people were exposed to the earthquake.

• AHA Centre is continuously monitoring the situation, and will issue updates should there be any significant development.