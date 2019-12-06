06 Dec 2019

Flash Update No. 06 – Typhoon KAMMURI, Philippines – 06 December 2019

Report
from ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance
Published on 06 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (295.76 KB)

• Typhoon KAMMURI (or locally named TISOY), which was formed in the northwestern Pacific Ocean on 25 November 2019 and developed into a Typhoon, traversed through the Philippines from period 02-04 December 2019. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), reported that at least seven (7) regions experienced heavy rains and strong winds; while The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that at least four (4) regions were affected.

• According to the latest NDRRMC report, a total of 196 areas were flooded in Regions III,
CALABARZON, V, VI, and VIII; of which 27 areas have already subsided. In terms of power supply, there are still a total of 256 areas in Regions V, VIII, CAR, and CALABARZON with power interruption due to affected transmission lines. On road access, there are still 19 road sections and 2 bridges that are not yet passable.

• The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) have cleared all shipping and fishing companies to resume with their normal operations. As of yesterday, 05 December 2019, there were no more stranded passengers, vessels, motor bancas, and rolling cargoes in all ports.

• Around US$ 41.3 million cost of damages to crops were estimated in Regions III,
CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, and VI. Of which, about 60% is related to high value commercial crops (mango, banana, papaya, vegetables).

• The government-led Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (RDANA) is ongoing, while the NDRRMC Emergency Operations Center alert status remains in BLUE. Currently, the disaster management is still within National Government capacities.

• The AHA Centre National Logistic Officer for the Philippines is in close coordination with the NDRRMC for latest development. The Centre is on stand-by, continuously monitoring the event, and will issue updates should there be any significant development.

