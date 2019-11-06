06 Nov 2019

Flash Update: No. 06 – M 6.6 and M 6.5 Earthquakes in Cotabato, Philippines – 06 November 2019

Report
from ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance
Published on 06 Nov 2019
preview
Download PDF (485.02 KB)

Philippines

  • The Philippine’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that a series of strong earthquakes with magnitudes 6.6 and 6.5 occurred on 29 and 31 October 2019, respectively (exacerbating the effects of the previous M 6.3 that shook North Cotabato province in Mindanao, Philippines on 16 October 2019).

  • The NDRRMC also reported that a total of more than USD 650,000 worth of assistance was provided by Department of Social Welfare (DSWD), Department of Health (DOH) and Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Regional Offices to the affected families.

  • The government is encouraging donations through the NDRRMC, OCD Regional Offices, or the affected Local Government Unit, of the following items: potable and utility water, tents and shelter materials, water containers, shelter repair materials, kitchen wares, sleeping and hygiene kits. Currently, the NDRRMC stated that no international assistance is required as the disaster is still within the national government's capacity.

  • This flash update will be the final report for Cotabato earthquake from the AHA Centre.
    Please refer to this link for any updates on the latest figures.

