Flash Update: No. 05 – M 6.6 and M 6.5 Earthquakes in Cotabato, Philippines – 03 November 2019

Philippines

• The Philippine’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that a series of strong earthquakes with magnitudes M 6.6 and M 6.5 occurred on 29 and 31 October 2019, respectively (exacerbating the effects of the previous M 6.3 that shook North Cotabato province in Mindanao, Philippines on 16 October 2019).

• The NDRRMC have responded to the events since the beginning of the incidents in form of disseminating early warning, coordinating with regional offices and agencies, as well as sending support for relief items delivery in the affected areas. In addition, search and rescue cluster also providing four (4) water filtration systems to the severely affected areas in Mindanao.

• NDRRMC also reported that a total of USD 417,388 worth of assistance was provided Department of Social Welfare (DSWD), Department of Health (DOH) and Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Regional Offices to the affected families. Currently, the situation is still within national capacities.

• The AHA Centre is continuously monitoring and will issue an update should there be any significant development of the situation.